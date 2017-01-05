Somerset West locals count the cost of wildfire
While the wildfire in Somerset West has been contained‚ locals are tallying its cost, especially on animals.
Many residents scrambled to evacuate dogs‚ cats‚ horses‚ cows‚ ducks‚ and chickens. Rescue workers found an injured young springbok.
In some cases there was little time to transport the animals.
Lou Purcell‚ who owns an animal feed company‚ had to chase 50 traumatised sheep down the street on Tuesday night.
She said that although most of the sheep were retrieved, some were still missing. Two cows‚ which had been transported to a property nearby‚ were found roaming in the Sir Lowry’s Pass Village.
A house belonging to one of her employees was burnt to the ground.
"He lost everything, but the community have already rallied around to get him back on his feet. He’s already been offered a house and there’s all sorts of donations coming through which is amazing‚" said Purcell.
"I also have a free-range poultry business so we had to let go of all the ducks and chickens, but so far I think they haven’t strayed too far and our property wasn’t burnt as much as the rest of the places so they’re coming back slowly."
She evacuated five dogs and seven cats in her car. Six of her horses were taken away by residents and animal welfare organisations. A couple of lambs were mauled by dogs.
A primate sanctuary near Sir Lowry’s Pass had to release 38 vervet monkeys‚ four baboons and many dogs.
The sanctuary’s 91-year-old owner Pat O’ Neill said she had no other choice because the flames were getting too close. She said all the animals had since returned and were happy again. The sanctuary itself was damaged
TMG Digital
