Wildfire ravages Vergelegen wine farm

Wildfires tearing across Somerset West in the Western Cape have damaged one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious wine farms.

Vergelegen CEO Don Tooth said 40% of the wine farm was burnt within a 12-hour period due to winds of more than 100km/h fanning the flames.

He said some of the vineyards burnt down. But almost two-thirds of the farm is a conservation area for fynbos rehabilitation and much of it was ravaged the fire which was still raging on Wednesday afternoon.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesman Theo Lane said 120 firefighters were being assisted by crews from Working on Fire and CapeNature.

He said 22 vehicles‚ three helicopters and two fixed wing aircraft had been dispatched in an attempt to douse the inferno. They were largely concentrating on residential areas.

"Seven residential properties have been damaged to various degrees. And the Bezweni Lodge main building has been completely destroyed‚" Lane said.

The four-star lodge‚ described as a "haven of peace and tranquillity" had a thatched roof. It was situated in the Hottentots Holland Mountain Range at Sir Lowry’s Pass Village.

Tooth said that much of the fynbos burnt was still young. "It’s taken us about 12 years to get where we are in weeding out the alien vegetation. Obviously when a fire runs through it germinates alien seeds as well as Fynbos seeds and we have to go back in there and weed by hand to get rid of any alien vegetation that comes up again which is hugely labour intensive.