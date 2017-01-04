SA rates a place on to Time’s top 10 list — of the year’s biggest global risks

South Africa has made it onto a new Time magazine list of the world’s top 10‚ but not in a good way.

It is a list sets of the planet’s biggest risks in 2017‚ and a "struggling South Africa" features at number 10.

Ian Bremmer‚ of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group‚ writes: "The deeply unpopular President Jacob Zuma‚ beset by corruption allegations‚ is afraid to pass power to someone he doesn’t trust.

"The resulting infighting over succession stalls any momentum toward crucial economic reform in the country and limits South Africa’s ability to offer leadership needed to stabilise conflicts inside neighbouring countries."

Top of Time’s list is the unpredictability thrust on the world by this month’s inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.