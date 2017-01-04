National

Pikitup says it is catching up with festive season rubbish pile-up

04 January 2017 - 17:43 PM Reitumetse Pitso
A Pikitup refuse collection truck. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
A Pikitup refuse collection truck. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Johannesburg waste-management company Pikitup says it is getting to grips with poor service over the festive season.

Complaints of uncollected rubbish in places such as Yeoville, Protea Glen and parts of Soweto raised concern that Pikitup staff were on strike, but Pikitup denied it.

Pikitup communications and marketing manager Bulelwa Zimba said people in Mafair and Westdene complained this week about uncollected refuse.

Zimba said some Pikitup trucks had broken down, but action was taken and services resumed.

An extra 1,085 workers were brought in over the festive season to fill in for Pikitup staff on leave.

Pikitup management was in the spotlight last year when MD director Amanda Nair was dumped. Johannesburg Water MD Lungile Dhlamini is acting in her place for now.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Matric pass rate improves on last year
National / Education
2.
Wits University starts employing hundreds of ...
National / Education
3.
Eskom stays power cuts
National
4.
Pikitup says it is catching up with festive ...
National

Related Articles

Mashaba presses on with plan to absorb Joburg municipal companies back into the ...
National

Joburg mulls absorbing municipal entities
National

Pikitup services might be affected by Cosatu march on Friday
News / Latest News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.