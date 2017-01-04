Pikitup says it is catching up with festive season rubbish pile-up

Johannesburg waste-management company Pikitup says it is getting to grips with poor service over the festive season.

Complaints of uncollected rubbish in places such as Yeoville, Protea Glen and parts of Soweto raised concern that Pikitup staff were on strike, but Pikitup denied it.

Pikitup communications and marketing manager Bulelwa Zimba said people in Mafair and Westdene complained this week about uncollected refuse.

Zimba said some Pikitup trucks had broken down, but action was taken and services resumed.

An extra 1,085 workers were brought in over the festive season to fill in for Pikitup staff on leave.

Pikitup management was in the spotlight last year when MD director Amanda Nair was dumped. Johannesburg Water MD Lungile Dhlamini is acting in her place for now.