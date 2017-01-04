The ANC’s head of organising‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ has distanced the party from the Gauteng Liquor Board’s (GLB’s) announcement that it would extend trading hours to cater for the ruling party’s birthday celebrations.

And Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he had asked the GLB to scrap the plan.

His office said that when he became aware of the plan, he spoke to economic development MEC Lebogang Maile and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane‚ asking the

board to withdraw its decision.

Maile took the blame for the decision.

“The issue of alcohol abuse is a matter of great concern to us and we know that it contributes to social crimes‚ often over stretching our law enforcement officers”‚ Makhura said in the statement.

Mbalula said the party had nothing to do with the initiative‚ which created a public outcry.

To emphasise the message‚ Mbalula advised party members and leaders not to behave in a manner that would bring the ANC into disrepute.

He said he was in favour of not drinking on Sundays to encourage a healthy lifestyle.