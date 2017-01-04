MEC Lebogang Maile takes the rap for ANC birthday bash blunder
The ANC’s head of organising‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ has distanced the party from the Gauteng Liquor Board’s (GLB’s) announcement that it would extend trading hours to cater for the ruling party’s birthday celebrations.
And Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he had asked the GLB to scrap the plan.
His office said that when he became aware of the plan, he spoke to economic development MEC Lebogang Maile and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane‚ asking the
board to withdraw its decision.
Maile took the blame for the decision.
“The issue of alcohol abuse is a matter of great concern to us and we know that it contributes to social crimes‚ often over stretching our law enforcement officers”‚ Makhura said in the statement.
Mbalula said the party had nothing to do with the initiative‚ which created a public outcry.
To emphasise the message‚ Mbalula advised party members and leaders not to behave in a manner that would bring the ANC into disrepute.
He said he was in favour of not drinking on Sundays to encourage a healthy lifestyle.
Earlier on Wednesday‚ Maile took personal responsibility for the drama caused by the announcement.
Just minutes after his department reversed that decision‚ Maile told eNCA that the ANC was not to be blamed for the move.
“I will take responsibility because the liquor board reports to me. I am the political head of the liquor board. I am the deployee of the ANC in that department. You can’t blame the ANC. If you are looking for someone to blame‚ blame me. It is fine. Don’t blame the ANC‚” Maile said.
On Tuesday‚ the GLB announced that it would offer a day passes for liquor traders wanting to trade beyond their prescribed hours from January 6 to 8. The board said this was done as it viewed the ANC celebration‚ to be held in Orlando Stadium‚ as an economic opportunity for the province.
However‚ there was a public outcry‚ and among the most vocal critics was the ANC Women’s League‚ which said on Tuesday night that the idea “tarnishes the good name of our glorious movement”.
The GLB backtracked on Wednesday morning‚ and withdrew the day pass plan.
Read more here: ANC’s big birthday bash to get boozier as liquor trading hours to be relaxed
TMG Digital/The Times
Please login or register to comment.