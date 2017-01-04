Eskom stays power cuts
The power utility gives 10 municipalities reprieve for arrears payments
Ten municipalities facing power interruptions have been given a brief reprieve to figure out how to pay outstanding billions to power utility Eskom.
Eskom announced in the High Court of North Gauteng on Wednesday that it would postpone scheduled interruptions to seven municipalities in the Free State and three in North West to January 16 to give them time to pay their arrears.
The interruptions had been scheduled to start on Thursday.
Eskom says the 10 councils make up only half of the top 20 defaulters owing more than R10.2bn over the past eight months alone. About R7bn has been recovered from other councils in the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Business Day the utility had met with the municipalities in December to discuss postponing the interruptions. However, he said the councils must develop solid repayment plans over the next six days.
“We didn’t have to make the commitment. But we said, based on the high number of public holidays in December, it was proposed that we extend the deadline from tomorrow [Thursday] to the middle of this month. They will have to pay up or come up with a plan on how to pay up,” Phasiwe said.
The decision to postpone the action comes after AfriForum approached the High Court in Pretoria to stop the interruptions. North West municipalities that joined the court action were Naledi, Mamusa, and Ventersdorp.
Free State municipalities in the court action were Tokologo, Nketoana, Nala, Mantsopa, Masilonyana, Dihlabeng and Moqhaka local municipalities.
Head of the Free State Provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mokete Duma said: “The issue of electricity debt to municipalities has continuously received attention from the highest offices in the province with a task team especially set up to work on resolving the issue. [Stakeholders include] Treasury, co-operative governance and traditional affairs, as well as the office of the premier and Eskom.”
AfriForum legal representative, Willie Spies, urged Eskom to find alternatives instead of implementing the cuts.
He said one of the options was for Eskom to act within the guidelines of constitutional government and liaise with the provincial government and the Treasury to find a solution.
“The problem will still not be solved. Instead, you have created another problem by punishing innocent people, you’ve escalated the problem, and that’s why we argue that there are better ways to deal with the problem rather than cutting electricity,” Spies said.
Spies said if the judgment went against AfriForum, the problem would remain unresolved and the group would have to find other ways to convince provincial and national governance to find mechanisms to make sure that what was owed to Eskom was paid.
Judge Hans Fabricius said Eskom had a duty to recover the money owed to it because of the role it played in the economy.
He also said there would be consequences if the money owed was not paid and therefore AfriForum was incorrect in claiming that Eskom would be punishing the public.
He is due to make his ruling on Thursday.
