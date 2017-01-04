Eskom stays power cuts

Ten municipalities facing power interruptions have been given a brief reprieve to figure out how to pay outstanding billions to power utility Eskom.

Eskom announced in the High Court of North Gauteng on Wednesday that it would postpone scheduled interruptions to seven municipalities in the Free State and three in North West to January 16 to give them time to pay their arrears.

The interruptions had been scheduled to start on Thursday.

Eskom says the 10 councils make up only half of the top 20 defaulters owing more than R10.2bn over the past eight months alone. About R7bn has been recovered from other councils in the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Business Day the utility had met with the municipalities in December to discuss postponing the interruptions. However, he said the councils must develop solid repayment plans over the next six days.

“We didn’t have to make the commitment. But we said, based on the high number of public holidays in December, it was proposed that we extend the deadline from tomorrow [Thursday] to the middle of this month. They will have to pay up or come up with a plan on how to pay up,” Phasiwe said.