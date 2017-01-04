Councillors who lost seats still awaiting grants

The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged councillors who lost their seats in 2016’s elections to apply for their gratuity payments.

The gratuity — a one-off payment worth about three months’ salary — is aimed at softening the blow for councillors who suffered an unexpected exit from local government.

The department has allocated R309m for this purpose.

The department estimates that it has up to 3,720 outgoing councillors to pay. It said this move was aimed at preventing these councillors from becoming destitute.

This follows a local government election that shifted the politics of various municipalities across the country, including the metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.