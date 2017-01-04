LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Councillors who lost seats still awaiting grants
The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged councillors who lost their seats in 2016’s elections to apply for their gratuity payments.
The gratuity — a one-off payment worth about three months’ salary — is aimed at softening the blow for councillors who suffered an unexpected exit from local government.
The department has allocated R309m for this purpose.
The department estimates that it has up to 3,720 outgoing councillors to pay. It said this move was aimed at preventing these councillors from becoming destitute.
This follows a local government election that shifted the politics of various municipalities across the country, including the metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesman Legadima Leso said the highest number of outgoing councillors were from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
"Roughly 3,720 councillors are left. The numbers of how much were paid on December 23 have not been confirmed. We are continuing from there.
"We said they will all be paid by the first half of this year. This takes time and [we] have many checks and balances," said Leso.
"Former councillors are already impatient .... everyone will be paid. But there are also former councillors who have not submitted. We have tried in interviews to say where a councillor has passed on the next of kin will apply and get that money," he said.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee member from the DA Kevin Mileham said the delays in paying outgoing councillors could have a significant effect on their livelihoods.
"The process has taken a really long time to happen. The point is to help councillors get back on their feet after they have stopped working. To be waiting six months after the elections is unacceptable," Mileham said.
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen needed to clarify what the total cost of the process would be and to reassure South Africans the allocated amount would be enough for all outgoing councillors who qualified, Mileham said.
