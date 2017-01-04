RESERVE BANK RETIREMENT
Central banking is not for sissies
Retiring Reserve Bank veteran Johan van den Heever recounts the tough decisions and controversial stands taken by a succession of governors, from apartheid into democracy
To talk to outgoing Reserve Bank economist Johan van den Heever is to take a walk down macro-economic memory lane.
Van den Heever has retired after almost 30 years in what is now called the Bank’s economic research and statistics department.
He served 13 of those years as editor of the highly regarded Quarterly Bulletin.
He has served under five Bank governors and has a clear view on the contribution each of them made.
"Each one has had something really special," he says.
A Pretoria University-trained economist who started his career as a lecturer, Van den Heever joined the Bank in 1987 when the late Gerhard de Kock was governor — and when monetary policy targeted controlling the money supply.
It is tempting to forget just how controlling the apartheid state was, in every area. Van den Heever says De Kock was an eloquent propagandist for market-oriented policies who fought against the mainstream notion of the 1960s and 1970s that "if something moves you must control it", urging the government to embrace markets and freedom of choice.
In the late 1970s, the Bank still had credit ceilings that attempted to control inflation by limiting the total amount each commercial bank could lend, and the government controlled a wide range of interest rates — an approach De Kock challenged.
"He had the gift of explaining things very nicely, enabling him to convince key stakeholders and push through major reforms," says Van den Heever.
Chris Stals, who took over as governor in August 1989, serving for a decade through the transition to democracy, was the "disciplinarian", the man whose tough monetary policies brought down inflation to single digits and kept it there.e.
"You really had to have guts and overcome lots of resistance," says Van den Heever.
From 1974 through the 1980s, SA’s inflation rate had been in double digits, peaking at 21% in January 1986 after the rand crashed in the wake of PW Botha’s Rubicon speech.
Stals was the governor who, controversially, hiked interest rates to 25.5% in 1998 when the rand (again) crashed during the Southeast Asian crisis. But inflation could have run away during the 1990s without Stals’s determination, says Van den Heever.
Tito Mboweni, who became governor in 1999, was the man for inflation targeting, which the Bank implemented in early 2000. Inflation was at about 7% when inflation targeting began, but hit a low of 3.1% in February 2005, averaging about 6% from 2000 to the present. Interest rates, which had been at their most volatile during the 1980s, became more steady.
Policy Transparency
It was Mboweni who started the committee system of monetary policy formulation and made policy more transparent with a Monetary Policy Review and monetary policy forum meetings in all provinces.
"He told South Africans that high inflation is bad for all of us and is a tax on everybody," Van den Heever says. Under his brinkmanship, bold steps were also undertaken in the transformation of the Bank to align it with the new SA.
Gill Marcus had the challenge of taking over as governor in 2009 soon after the global financial crisis had struck. Although inflation had reached a high of 13.7% in August 2008, policy had already been tightened and the course of inflation reversed under Mboweni so that in her term, policy could mostly be eased.
Under Marcus, the Monetary Policy Committee raised interest rates only once, in early 2014. Her main contribution was to elevate, build and refine the financial stability function in the Bank in the context of an unforgiving post-crisis environment. She also had to deal with the collapse of African Bank. "My goodness, that woman could work," Van den Heever says.
Van den Heever says he will not pronounce on the current governor, Lesetja Kganyago, but notes that he is a good economist and keeps his staff on their toes.
"He likes economic policy debate and he treasures logical argument," he says.
"It has been my happy advantage to live through it all and I have tried to document it as it goes," says Van den Heever.
The Quarterly Bulletin, which he edited, expanded and modernised, celebrated its 70th birthday this year and has long been an essential tool for SA’s economic community, providing data and analysis on every area of SA’s macroeconomy.
Although he modestly says it is the same in essence as it had always been, he is clearly proud of the quality and content of what he calls a "compendium which tells the story of how the economy performs, providing history, context and statistics". He says he hopes the publication will continue to thrive for many decades to come.
Musing on lessons learnt from the development of policy and the events he has seen over the decades at the Bank, he says "monetary policy can only provide a stable foundation for sustainable growth and development — it cannot solve all our economic problems. But that foundation is important."
He is clear, too, that SA should focus more on the things we can change ourselves rather than on things that are exogenously imposed on us.
"While predicting the latter is important, changing the former is far more important."
As for his retirement plans, Van den Heever says he has lined up some work, but as a wildlife enthusiast, he is keen to see all the South African national parks he hasn’t yet visited. And he hopes to have some time for "date nights" with Sarie, his wife of 38 years.
• Joffe is editor at large at Business Day
