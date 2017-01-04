Central banking is not for sissies

Chris Stals, who took over as governor in August 1989, serving for a decade through the transition to democracy, was the "disciplinarian", the man whose tough monetary policies brought down inflation to single digits and kept it there.e.

"You really had to have guts and overcome lots of resistance," says Van den Heever.

From 1974 through the 1980s, SA’s inflation rate had been in double digits, peaking at 21% in January 1986 after the rand crashed in the wake of PW Botha’s Rubicon speech.

Stals was the governor who, controversially, hiked interest rates to 25.5% in 1998 when the rand (again) crashed during the Southeast Asian crisis. But inflation could have run away during the 1990s without Stals’s determination, says Van den Heever.

Tito Mboweni, who became governor in 1999, was the man for inflation targeting, which the Bank implemented in early 2000. Inflation was at about 7% when inflation targeting began, but hit a low of 3.1% in February 2005, averaging about 6% from 2000 to the present. Interest rates, which had been at their most volatile during the 1980s, became more steady.

Policy Transparency

It was Mboweni who started the committee system of monetary policy formulation and made policy more transparent with a Monetary Policy Review and monetary policy forum meetings in all provinces.

"He told South Africans that high inflation is bad for all of us and is a tax on everybody," Van den Heever says. Under his brinkmanship, bold steps were also undertaken in the transformation of the Bank to align it with the new SA.

Gill Marcus had the challenge of taking over as governor in 2009 soon after the global financial crisis had struck. Although inflation had reached a high of 13.7% in August 2008, policy had already been tightened and the course of inflation reversed under Mboweni so that in her term, policy could mostly be eased.

Under Marcus, the Monetary Policy Committee raised interest rates only once, in early 2014. Her main contribution was to elevate, build and refine the financial stability function in the Bank in the context of an unforgiving post-crisis environment. She also had to deal with the collapse of African Bank. "My goodness, that woman could work," Van den Heever says.