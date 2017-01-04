National

Animal welfare workers attacked while rescuing chickens after truck crash

04 January 2017 - 16:29 PM Petru Saal
People stoned animal welfare workers sent to rescue chickens after a truck carrying 3,000 of them overturned on a Johannesburg highway.

The truck crashed on the N12 highway close to Johannesburg’s Lenasia and Westonaria on Tuesday.

National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) staff were sent to save the chickens, but some were so badly injured they were put down. The rescuers were joined by SPCA members from Roodepoort and Westonaria who helped transfer the birds to another truck.

"It is noted with sadness that bystanders became hostile to the extent of throwing stones and other missiles at the rescue team and officers of the SAPS and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers at the scene‚" the NSPCA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Undeterred and‚ thankfully‚ unharmed‚ the team continued to assist the animals. Damage was sustained to an NSPCA vehicle belonging to and used by the Farm Animal Protection Unit."

More chickens were put down after being examined on being taken to a nearby farm.

The chickens were loaded in Standerton and on their way to a cull centre in Randfontein area.

"These birds have been used as intensive breeding machines throughout their short lives‚ then when of no further commercial use‚ they were packed into crates and destined for sale in the open air to the informal market‚" said the NSPCA.

TMG Digital

