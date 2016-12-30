National

Zuma says it was a fruitful and productive year with good government progress

30 December 2016 - 16:36 PM Penwell Dlamini
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Jacob Zuma says 2016 was a "fruitful and productive" year — despite calls for him to quit hitting a high.

Zuma said government made good progress in extending services such as housing‚ water‚ electricity‚ education‚ health care‚ roads and fighting hunger to citizens.

He also said the government will next year prioritise transforming the economy and building the nation, adding that job creation would remain a high priority for the country.

"The collaboration between business‚ labour and government to support the economy‚ which is one of the key achievements of the year 2016‚ must continue in the new year‚" Zuma said.

"Importantly‚ together we must take the economic transformation programme forward. We need to change the commanding heights of the economy and increase the participation of black people as owners and managers.

"Nation building and promoting social cohesion will need to elevate in 2017. One of the key tasks in this regard should be a heightened fight against racism."

Zuma said all institutions and businesses must promote inclusion and non-racialism. Nobody must be excluded on the basis of colour or race‚ through subtle and unconstitutional means.

He said there will be two important centenaries in 2017. The first will be that of former ANC president Oliver Tambo.

SA will also mark the centenary of the sinking of the ship‚ the SS Mendi‚ in which scores of black soldiers died on February 21 1917.

"The two centenaries must be used to unite all our people in appreciation of what the country has achieved against all odds‚ in building a new society from the ashes of apartheid colonialism. We are one people. Regardless of the challenges we face‚ we must continue to work together‚ to build the South Africa of our dreams."

Zuma thanked wished all South Africans a happy new year and thanked those who have continued to work during these holidays.

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.