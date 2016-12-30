The SA Heritage Resources Agency has declared three Sharpeville massacre sites and the SS Mendi memorial as national heritage sites.

The three sites in Sharpeville are the police station, the Phelindaba Cemetery memorial garden and the graves of the 69 people massacred.

The declarations were gazetted by the Department of Arts and Culture on Friday

On March 21 1960‚ police opened fire on a peaceful march led by the Pan Africanist Congress in protest against pass laws. Marches were organised in Sharpeville in Gauteng‚ and Langa in Cape Town.

The SS Mendi memorial at the University of Cape Town’s sports fields in Rosebank‚ Cape Town‚ is for South African soldiers lost on SS Mendi in 1917‚ a story long ignored.

The SS Mendi troopship left Cape Town carrying 823 men of the 5th Battalion the South African Native Labour Corps. It sank when another ship rammed it‚ and 616 South Africans (607 of them black troops) and 30 crew drowned.

"It is a reminder of the role played by black South Africans in World War 1 and of the links these events have to the liberation struggle in South Africa‚" the agency said.

The soccer fields, formerly the Rosebank showgrounds‚ were used during the First World War as the national assembly camp and depot for the Native Labour Corps. It was there that men from all over South Africa, Botswana‚ Swaziland and Lesotho were assembled to be enlisted, kitted out and get basic training.

Earlier this month, Royal Navy News reported that the Royal and South African navies "will join forces early in the new year to commemorate one of the worst disasters in the Commonwealth country’s history".

It said that‚ to "mark the centennial anniversary of the tragedy‚ the South African Navy is dispatching its frigate SAS Amatola to the UK to support ceremonies ashore and over the wreck site – the first stage in a three-month deployment to Europe".

Royal Navy divers would place the South African flag and wreath in memory of the souls lost at the wreck of the Mendi, which sits upright on the seabed in murky waters 100ft down and about 32km southwest of the southernmost tip of the Isle of Wight‚ it reported.

TMG Digital