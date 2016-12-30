National

Mayor Msimanga and spin doctor Manyi end the year with a diplomatic squabble

30 December 2016 - 16:34 PM Staff Writer
Solly Msimanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Solly Msimanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has dared former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi to lay a criminal complaint against him for his trip to Taiwan.

The two have been at war over Msimanga’s five-day visit‚ which upset the government because of its cosy trading relationship with China.

Msimanga was this week granted the freedom of the city by the mayor of Taipei. His trip was apparently being sponsored by Taiwan.

The visit drew sharp criticism from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and the ANC’s Tshwane caucus‚ which described it as "treason".

Dean Macpherson‚ DA spokesman on trade and industry‚ on Thursday morning tweeted: "Congratulations Executive Mayor @SollyMsimanga on being bestowed with the Freedom of the City by Taipei Mayor Dr Ko!"

Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: SOWETAN
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: SOWETAN

Manyi‚ described by the Sunday Times on Friday as a vocal supporter of the Gupta family and a firm backer of President Jacob Zuma, posted a response, saying: "This is FRAUD. There are no Diplomatic relations between SA and Taiwan."

Macpherson retorted: You’re a fraud. Stop trolling."

Msimanga chipped in that answering and entertaining "Jimmy" – as Manyi is known by many — was not one of his priorities in life.

Manyi reciprocated with a blistering broadside against the mayor: "You must be investigated for: Irregular use of Diplomatic passport; Breaching DIRCO policy; Security Risk."

Msimanga‚ who earlier said that Manyi was free to "troll all he wants"‚ hit back with a dare. "Lay criminal charges. I land on Tuesday. It’ll be great to have a SAPS welcoming party organised by yourself‚" he tweeted.

The Sunday Times reported that South Africa‚ keen to avoid diplomatic fall-out with its biggest trading partner‚ had assured China that the trip to Taiwan had not been sanctioned by the government.

Manyi continued the debate‚ firing off a volley of tweets‚ one of which said: "So DA has a strategy to undermine RSA DIRCO policy and thus jeopardise China/RSA Diplomacy& Trade?"

He found support from KGB (?@khonyadunga) who said: "The reason why he behaves like this its because he is pushing the agenda of Rupert and Openheimers."

Msimanga dismissed criticism of his trip earlier this week‚ saying that "party politics must be transcended by the paramount need to create opportunities".

Manyi‚ head of policy of the Black Business Council‚ was linked on Friday by the Sunday Times to an attempt by the Gupta family to buy influence in the council. "Who told you this? What you’ve just said is a blue lie‚" he told the newspaper when approached for comment.

TMG Digital

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t sting like a butterfly — and what the mayor did

DA Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is knocking heads with the ANC again. And a warning for advocates not to sting like a butterfly when it comes to ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Gauteng: Off to a rocky start

Political spats have dominated relations between new DA municipalities and the Gauteng province
News & Fox
8 days ago

Solly Msimanga fights on to get out of meter contract

Tshwane’s mayor says his administration has hired a team of new lawyers to extricate the city from the Peu Capital Partners deal
Companies
18 days ago

No more contracts like the suspect smart meter one in Tshwane, Msimanga says

Mayor Solly Msimanga is trying to extricate the municipality from the Peu contract, under which it has paid R1.65bn since 2013
National
19 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Cope hopes that 2017 will be better than 2016
National
2.
Zuma says it was a fruitful and productive year ...
National
3.
Mayor Msimanga and spin doctor Manyi end the year ...
National
4.
Hero’s welcome for South African peacekeeper who ...
National

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Don’t sting like a butterfly — and what the mayor did
Opinion

Tshwane mayor Msimanga granted freedom of the city of Taipei amid ANC anger
Politics

Gauteng: Off to a rocky start
News & Fox

Solly Msimanga fights on to get out of meter contract
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.