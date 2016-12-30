Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has dared former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi to lay a criminal complaint against him for his trip to Taiwan.

The two have been at war over Msimanga’s five-day visit‚ which upset the government because of its cosy trading relationship with China.

Msimanga was this week granted the freedom of the city by the mayor of Taipei. His trip was apparently being sponsored by Taiwan.

The visit drew sharp criticism from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and the ANC’s Tshwane caucus‚ which described it as "treason".

Dean Macpherson‚ DA spokesman on trade and industry‚ on Thursday morning tweeted: "Congratulations Executive Mayor @SollyMsimanga on being bestowed with the Freedom of the City by Taipei Mayor Dr Ko!"