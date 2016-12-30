The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was on Friday due to receive the mortal remains of the late Rifleman Moalosi Albert Mokhothu‚ who went beyond his "call of duty to give his life in pursuit of peace and stability in the continent".

The acting chief of the South African National Defence Force‚ Lieutenant-General Zimpande Msimang‚ and other senior SANDF officials of the will attend the ceremony at 28 Squadron hangar at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

"It is during this ceremony that the SANDF will formally hand over the mortal remains of Rifleman Mokhothu to his family‚" a statement said.

Mokhothu‚ 27‚ was a member of the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Congo (MONSCO) with the responsibility of ensuring peace and stability in the eastern DRC.

According to a statement from the SANDF‚ Mokhothu’s name will be inscribed on the force’s wall of remembrance‚ acknowledging him as "a hero who paid the ultimate price whilst contributing towards peace‚ stability and prosperity in the continent".

"This gallant soldier performed duties not only for the benefit of the people of the Republic of South Africa‚ but for the entire African continent. Therefore‚ his death was definitely not in vain."

Affectionately known as "Bush" by his colleagues and friends‚ Mokhothu had wanted to become a successful paratrooper and then fulfil his childhood aspiration of becoming a presidential bodyguard‚ the statement said.

"As a community member‚ he was involved in various projects with the youth of Botshabelo Township. These projects included mentoring and training young people in stage drama and street soccer. He also single-handedly established a youth traditional dance group known as the Bokamoso Traditional Dance Group that immensely contributed to youth skill empowerment in Botshabelo."

TMG Digital