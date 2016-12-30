DA tackles toll roads in a new draft bill

The DA has proposed a draft bill that would compel the South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) to obtain the majority approval of provincial legislatures before it can declare a toll road, and to identify an alternative route for motorists to use.

Outa chairman Wayne Duvenage said his organisation supported the draft bill, but would propose to take it further by stipulating that Sanral itself must maintain the alternative route, and that all the revenue from a particular toll road will have to be ploughed back into that road and not pooled for the entire toll road network. This would mean that toll fees would fall when there was no longer a need to invest in maintenance. Also, there should be greater transparency in relation to the concession contract.

The state-owned agency, which is responsible for the national and provincial road network, would also be obliged to seek comment from all the municipal councils within the area of the proposed toll road before making its declaration.

The private member’s bill which will be introduced into Parliament by DA transport spokesman Manny de Freitas comes after a long period of intense conflict over Sanral’s plans for toll-roads, whether these be in Gauteng, the Western Cape or the Eastern Cape. At the core of many of these disputes are allegations of high-handedness and a lack of consultation on the part of the roads agency.

The Cape Town City Council successfully fought Sanral’s proposed toll roads on the N1 and N2 both in the Western Cape High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal for four and a half years on the grounds that its process was improper and unlawful. The city argued that both Sanral and the minister of transport had failed to consider relevant information — such as the effects of tolling and the affordability of the proposed toll fees for low-income earners — when deciding to declare the toll roads. It claimed they would have resulted in Western Cape road users paying R62bn in toll fees over a period of 30 years.

The city also argued that the Sanral board had not taken the decision as it was required to do. Sanral has indicated that it plans to contest the judgment in the Constitutional Court.