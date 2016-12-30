CEO Initiative exclusive, fashionable and incapable, says BBC president Boloyi

The joint business-government forum was also behind the creation in October of a R1.5bn fund for small and medium enterprises. Its members also came out in support of Gordhan in his conflict with the National Prosecuting Authority.

"The BBC has called for the revival of initiatives within the presidency to grow and transform the economy," said Baloyi in her year-end statement. "We want National Treasury to be more supportive to black business as they are to Business Leadership SA (BLSA). BLSA is chaired by Mabuza. Mabuza also chairs Business Unit SA.

"At this point the BCC is on the outside looking in and believe we are not taken seriously," Baloyi said.

She urged Gordhan to support Zuma and Chinese President Xi Ping with their plan to establish a Brics rating agency and a Brics international payment card systems network.

Baloyi’s statement came as the Sunday Times on Friday reported that the BBC had shrugged off attempts by the Gupta family — also close friends of Zuma — to buy its influence.

According to the newspaper, the Gupta family investment vehicle Oakbay Resources had unsuccessfully sought to become a corporate member of the Council, offering a once-off donation of R5m and R1m a month. But this was rejected before the official process had got under way, according to the Sunday Times.

In her statement, Baloyi said sluggish economic growth and the slow pace of transformation meant that 2017 could not be business as usual.

"We have to grow and transform our economy to create employment and opportunities for our members to become owners of productive assets," she said.

The BBC was calling for "radical emergency short term interventions" to kickstart the economy and accelerate broad based black economic empowerment.

Baloyi said there had been virtually no black economic empowerment transactions since 2008, and that black ownership had dropped to less than 3% of the market capitalisation of the Johannesburg Securities Exchange after many transactions in the financial sector unwound.

She emphasised the role of fiscal policy in accelerating economic growth and said the BBC would be lobbying government for increased funding for small and medium sized enterprises, the industrial policy action plan and the black industrialists development programme.

"We also need to urgently address the issue of ‘once empowered always empowered’, especially in the mining and financial sectors so that there can be a new wave of black economic empowerment transactions across all sectors of the economy," Baloyi said.

She said she wanted 2017 to be a year of real economic transformation for black business. "We need tangible results. Something has to shift. There must be seismic changes in the economic landscape. We want to join hands with the government and find out what is making it impossible for black business to make real strides in the area of economic transformation after 23 years of democracy."