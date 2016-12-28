It is easy to be negative about 2016‚ but there were a lot of good things about this year.

For our continent‚ the year saw life expectancies rise by 9.4 years‚ with Malawi achieving a 67% reduction in children acquiring HIV and Liberia eradicating Ebola within its borders.

Worldwide, it was the year that saw the amount of money needed to beat world poverty dip below the amount of money being spent on foreign aid‚ no increase at all in carbon emissions‚ and with the end of conflict in Colombia, less than a sixth of the world in a war zone.

Today we look back at some of the good news for SA in 2016.

SA says "no" to anti-gay hate pastor

Pastor Steven Anderson‚ known for celebrating the murder of gay people in the US‚ was denied entry to SA.

Botswana let him in‚ only to promptly deport him.