Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr told his fans on Christmas day that he and his wife are expecting their first child together.

In the post on his Facebook fan page‚ Hofmeyr said the baby girl, to be named Romy-Lee, is due in July.

Hofmeyr wed Pretoria fitness instructor Janine van der Vyver in 2014.

She could not contain her excitement, writing on Facebook: "Guys‚ I’m going to be a mom to a beautiful small princess. Besides my wedding day‚ hearing this news was the best day of my life."

The couple shared a photo of a scan of the foetus.

Hofmeyr, who has five children from previous relationships, thanked fans for their support‚ and said he and his wife had been trying hard for a baby.

"You prayed for us. We tried for long. The biggest Christmas present ever‚" he wrote.

