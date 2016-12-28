Pastor and wife in court again after seekers of healing suffer bankruptcy

The Hawks have arrested a Beacon Bay church leader and his wife in a fraud case in which people in the Eastern Cape were bankrupted.

Pastor Thandile Kupiso and his wife Nosiphiwo of the Real Vision in Christ Ministries church appeared briefly in court last week.

The Hawks said Thandile was facing two cases of fraud while Nosiphiwo was charged with one case.

The couple allegedly lured victims by pretending to be healers with the powers to cure ailments including HIV/AIDS, TB, high blood pressure and strokes.

Hawks spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni said the couple were initially arrested in 2013, but their case was struck off the roll due to "legal technicalities".

"Thandile Kupiso and his wife Nosiphiwo Kupiso were arrested by the serious commercial crime unit of the Hawks during October 2013.

"They were arrested for allegedly defrauding a pensioner of a total of approximately R568,000.

"They allegedly convinced this woman from Alice to give them this amount between August 2013 and October 2013. They allegedly promised that they would cleanse her house of witchcraft," said Feni.

The couple’s court appearance last week came a week after Kupiso appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on allegations that he defrauded an East London businesswoman of R900,000.

"Kupiso allegedly acted as the 58-year-old woman’s traditional healer and apparently managed to con her out of this amount by promising to turn around her financial misfortunes," said Feni.

"He allegedly stole this money from August 2015 to February 2016."

Kupiso is not new to controversy.

In 2014, the Dispatch reported that he sold water and olive oil to his congregation and people of the Eastern Cape, telling them it would cure illnesses.

In 2013, he was chased out of Magalakanqa village in Centane after allegedly promising the residents riches and prosperity and then conning them out of money and livestock.

Valituba Dyasi of Ngqele village in Alice said he gave thousands of rands to Kupiso in the hope that his 24-year-old disabled son Lucky would be healed. "That never happened," said Dyasi.

Tobela Mpete, who was close to Kupiso in church, claimed he lost R20,000 when he was promised a vehicle. "I wanted a vehicle, a bakkie, and he said I must give him R20,000," Mpete said.

For the Alice case, the couple will be back in court on January 24. The pastor is expected back in court on January 27 for his East London case.

TMG Digital/Dispatch