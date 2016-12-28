Just as Cape Town prepares for its famous Kaapse Klopse‚ the country’s economic hub is gearing up for the Joburg Carnival‚ which is aimed at celebrating the city’s diversity.

The Joburg Carnival takes place on December 31 and leads up to the city’s New Year’s Eve party.

Over the past 12 years‚ the carnival has been used to promote unity among the city’s residents, with a safe‚ vibrant and fun-filled street parade and performances by various regions of the city.

Joburg spokesperson Virgil James said the carnival had addressed some of its original objectives‚ including reducing crime and grime in Hillbrow and the inner city on New Year’s Eve.

"To date‚ the Joburg Carnival has been successful in promoting and ensuring social cohesion‚ social inclusion‚ integrated programming‚ skills development and training‚ development of young people in various skills‚ showcasing talents‚ creating jobs and contributing to economic development.

"Each region will provide a storyline according to their theme that will be depicted in song‚ dance and an array of colourful costumes‚" said James.

The Joburg Carnival will wind its way through the streets of Hillbrow‚ Braamfontein‚ and Newtown, ahead of the New Year’s Eve concert.

Each city region will perform a rehearsed five-to seven-minute performance on stage.

Cape Town’s Kaapse Klopse minstrel festival, also known as Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) takes place on January 2.

TMG Digital