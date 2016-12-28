National

Joburg gears up for a New Year’s Eve carnival to celebrate its diversity

28 December 2016 - 12:16 PM Penwell Dlamini
Brazilian children from Imperatriz samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. Carnival festivities continued in spite of concerns about the threat presented by the Zika virus. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/CHRISTOPHE SIMON
Brazilian children from Imperatriz samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. Carnival festivities continued in spite of concerns about the threat presented by the Zika virus. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/CHRISTOPHE SIMON

Just as Cape Town prepares for its famous Kaapse Klopse‚ the country’s economic hub is gearing up for the Joburg Carnival‚ which is aimed at celebrating the city’s diversity.

The Joburg Carnival takes place on December 31 and leads up to the city’s New Year’s Eve party.

Over the past 12 years‚ the carnival has been used to promote unity among the city’s residents, with a safe‚ vibrant and fun-filled street parade and performances by various regions of the city.

Joburg spokesperson Virgil James said the carnival had addressed some of its original objectives‚ including reducing crime and grime in Hillbrow and the inner city on New Year’s Eve.

"To date‚ the Joburg Carnival has been successful in promoting and ensuring social cohesion‚ social inclusion‚ integrated programming‚ skills development and training‚ development of young people in various skills‚ showcasing talents‚ creating jobs and contributing to economic development.

"Each region will provide a storyline according to their theme that will be depicted in song‚ dance and an array of colourful costumes‚" said James.

The Joburg Carnival will wind its way through the streets of Hillbrow‚ Braamfontein‚ and Newtown, ahead of the New Year’s Eve concert.

Each city region will perform a rehearsed five-to seven-minute performance on stage.

Cape Town’s Kaapse Klopse minstrel festival, also known as Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) takes place on January 2.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Customs seizes 11,000 pairs of counterfeit ...
National
2.
Police recover 252 of the 360 safety deposit ...
National
3.
The year 2016 was not all bad, especially for SA
National
4.
Deadline looms for Lesotho Special Permit ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.