Green light for Cape Town’s new year celebrations

Cape Town’s minstrels are twirling their brollies after getting the go-ahead on Wednesday for their new year celebrations in the city centre.

The City of Cape Town said it approved permits for Friday night’s "nagtroepe" and Monday’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar event.

The Cape Malay Choir Board-run nagtroepe will take place from 7pm to 4am and the Tweede Nuwe Jaar festival, organised by the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association, will take place from 10am to 11.30pm.

"The funding allocation of R1.8m and the event permit have been issued to this organisation, and they are responsible for engaging with all of the troupes and boards to ensure mass participation in the event‚" said Eddie Andrews‚ mayoral committee member for events.

"The KKKA has committed to organising an inclusive 2017 edition of the Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel parade in order to showcase all stakeholders‚ for the benefit of the entire minstrel community and Cape Town at large."

Details of road closures for the two event are available here.

TMG Digital/The Times