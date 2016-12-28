National

Deadline looms for Lesotho Special Permit applications

28 December 2016 - 16:05 PM Staff Writer
Mkuseli Apleni. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Mkuseli Apleni. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Undocumented Lesotho nationals working‚ studying or doing business in SA have just three days to apply for a Lesotho Special Permit (LSP).

The Department of Home Affairs extended the application deadline twice this year‚ in June and September.

No further extensions will be granted‚ according to technology services company VFS Global‚ which is responsible for operating the application centres and processing the permits.

The application process is broken into two steps: payment of the application fee and completing the application with the relevant documentation at one of the nine provincial application centres or mobile units at ports of entry.

To date 179,452 applications have been made, 85,276 payments received, and 43,034 permits issued.

VFS Global said those who do not have a valid permit by March 2017 will be deported. This includes Lesotho nationals who have paid the application fee on time, but have failed to process their paperwork.

"Lesotho nationals who have applied should phone the VFS call centre to check if their permits are ready for collection‚ and duly collect them‚" it said.

In a final push to assist applicants‚ provincial LSP centres and mobile units at ports of entry will be open daily until Saturday’s deadline.

Mobile units can be found at the Maseru‚ Ficksburg‚ Van Rooyen’s Gate‚ Tele Bridge‚ Fouriesburg and Qacha’s Nek entry ports. Most of these will be open from 6am to 11pm‚ except Maseru and Ficksburg which will be open 24-hours a day.

Earlier this month Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni and Lesotho’s Home Affairs principal secretary Borenahabokhete Sekonyela visited the Ficksburg and Maseru Bridge entry ports‚ in an attempt to encourage Lesotho nationals to apply for the special permits.

