Undocumented Lesotho nationals working‚ studying or doing business in SA have just three days to apply for a Lesotho Special Permit (LSP).

The Department of Home Affairs extended the application deadline twice this year‚ in June and September.

No further extensions will be granted‚ according to technology services company VFS Global‚ which is responsible for operating the application centres and processing the permits.

The application process is broken into two steps: payment of the application fee and completing the application with the relevant documentation at one of the nine provincial application centres or mobile units at ports of entry.

To date 179,452 applications have been made, 85,276 payments received, and 43,034 permits issued.

VFS Global said those who do not have a valid permit by March 2017 will be deported. This includes Lesotho nationals who have paid the application fee on time, but have failed to process their paperwork.