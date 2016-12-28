National

Customs seizes 11,000 pairs of counterfeit running shoes

28 December 2016 - 17:28 PM Dave Chambers
Customs officers have seized 11,000 pairs of counterfeit running shoes with an estimated street value of R8.7m, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Wednesday.

The 9,085 pairs of fake Adidas shoes and 1,850 fake Nikes were in a white truck that entered SA from Mozambique at the Lebombo border post at 1am on Monday.

Customs officials recognised the truck as one found carrying a consignment of counterfeit clothing in July.

"The truck driver ignored requests from customs officials to stop at the port checkpoint‚" SARS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"SARS customs and South African Police Service officials pursued the vehicle and stopped it outside the port area. The male driver fled on foot.

Contraventions of the Customs and Excise Act‚ the Counterfeit Act and the Criminal Procedures Act were being investigated.

