A company operating at the Tshwane Fresh Produce Market is in trouble after one of its forklift drivers knocked over a shopper at the market.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that Subtropico Market Agents was responsible for damages suffered by Natividade Orlanda de Sousa‚ who was hit by a forklift driven by Alfred Gaanamong.

The company is a market agency for fruit and vegetable producers.

De Sousa said the collision was caused as a result of the negligence of Subtropico’s driver in a number of respects.

She said Gaanamong failed to keep a proper lookout and drove the forklift forward while carrying banana crates on the front of the forklift‚ which obscured his vision. De Souza said Gaanamong failed to take cognisance of the fact that pedestrians frequented the market.

De Souza‚ who was 60 when the incident occurred in April 2014‚ had been frequenting the market as a buyer for eight years.

Subtropico denied it was responsible and claimed the collision was caused by De Sousa’s negligence. The company said she failed to keep a proper lookout.

The court conducted an inspection at the market where it said it was clear that the market building and the greater precinct was a beehive of activity, with forklifts and pedestrians intermingling.

"Inside the market buildings‚ a lot of forklifts with loads in front were observed driving in reverse‚" Judge Daisy Molefe said in her judgment on Thursday.

Molefe said the forklift was heavily laden in front and the driver conceded that the load obstructed his view.

"A reasonable driver of a forklift could have foreseen the reasonable possibility that driving a forklift in a market where the public enjoys access‚ with your view obstructed‚ may hit a pedestrian‚ like he did in this case."

Molefe said this matter was not akin to that of a pedestrian who intruded onto a road meant for vehicular traffic.

"On the contrary‚ the market is a place [that] invites members of the public to visit the stalls on foot while purchasing goods."

The issue of the amount of damages to be paid to De Sousa will be determined at a later stage.

TMG Digital