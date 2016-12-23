Absa ‘politely declined’ meeting with Gupta faction
On Thursday, Absa became the latest bank to file an answering affidavit to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s application
Absa CE Maria Ramos “politely declined” a request to meet with the cabinet’s inter-ministerial committee as well with representatives of Oakbay after the bank closed the accounts of the Gupta-associated companies in February.
However, Ramos did meet with representatives of the ANC national executive committee over the regulatory and legal issues involved but refused to discuss any of the details pertaining to the closure of the Oakbay accounts.
On Thursday, Absa became the latest bank to file an answering affidavit in the application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan the High Court in Pretoria for a declaratory order confirming that he is not permitted to interfere in the decisions of banks concerning their client relationships.
Gordhan’s application stems from sustained pressure he has been under for the past year both from cabinet colleagues and Oakbay representatives that he intervene following the action by all four major banks to close the company’s accounts.
In its affidavit, by the head of compliance Yasmin Masithela, Absa says it supports Gordhan’s application. The bank said it took the decision to close the accounts in December 2015 after it decided that the costs of monitoring them to ensure compliance with money-laundering legislation outweighed the benefits and fees that could be derived from keeping them.
“The Oakbay companies were not using Absa as a primary or dual bank and were apparently moving their banking business to alternative financial institutions. As a consequence, Absa was limited in its ability to appropriately monitor and understand the customer’s risk profiles .... There was also evidence of large unexplained transfers of funds between the Oakbay companies and related parties and other banks,” states the affidavit.
Masithela says that Absa was approached on two occasions by Zarina Kellerman, secretary to Mining Resources minister Mosebeni Zwane, requesting a meeting to discuss “certain allegations made against certain financial institutions”. Ramos wrote back requesting further information including the status of the meeting, the treatment of the information to be discussed and the names and designations of who would attend.
In her answer and second request, Kellerman did not address the specific questions with the result that Ramos “politely declined” to attend.
Earlier in April, Ramos was asked to attend a meeting with the ANC, which included ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe, his deputy Jessie Duarte, ANC economic policy head Enoch Godongwana and lawyer Krish Naidoo as well as others. The purpose of the meeting, the ANC said was to gain an understanding of the legal precedents and the regulatory matters involved.
A key concern of the ANC, says Masithela, was whether the banks had colluded in the closure of the accounts. Absa was adamant that there had been no collusion and invited the ANC to raise its concerns with the banking regulator.
The affidavit includes letters from Oakbay companies which after they were given notice of the Absa decision in December last year, in February insisted on the immediate closure of their accounts. However, later they appeared to regret their haste requesting a meeting to discuss the matter.
Absa's Answering Affidavit by Times Media on Scribd
