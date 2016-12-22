President Jacob Zuma on Thursday asked suspended National Commissioner of the South African Police Service‚ General Victoria ‘Riah’ Phiyega‚ to make additional written representations to him following a board of inquiry’s report into her fitness to hold office amid allegations of misconduct.

Zuma accepted the board’s final report on December 15.

"The president is still considering the report‚" his office said on Thursday.

It said the board had also submitted a copy of its report to Phiyega‚ and that arrangements were being made by the board to submit a copy of the report to Parliament.

"The Presidency has written to General Phiyega requesting her to make additional written representations that may assist the president in considering the recommendations …."