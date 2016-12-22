Zuma asks Riah Phiyega for further explanations after board of inquiry’s report
President Jacob Zuma on Thursday asked suspended National Commissioner of the South African Police Service‚ General Victoria ‘Riah’ Phiyega‚ to make additional written representations to him following a board of inquiry’s report into her fitness to hold office amid allegations of misconduct.
Zuma accepted the board’s final report on December 15.
"The president is still considering the report‚" his office said on Thursday.
It said the board had also submitted a copy of its report to Phiyega‚ and that arrangements were being made by the board to submit a copy of the report to Parliament.
"The Presidency has written to General Phiyega requesting her to make additional written representations that may assist the president in considering the recommendations …."
The Claassen board of inquiry concluded its work in November. City Press newspaper reported previously that the board had found that she was not fit to hold office following her role in the Marikana massacre in 2012 that saw 34 mine workers gunned down by police officers.
Zuma appointed the board in 2015‚ following recommendations by Judge Ian Farlam in the Marikana report.
Farlam’s report‚ which followed a judicial inquiry into the massacre‚ implicated Phiyega and other senior police officers in the workers’ deaths.
Zuma suspended Phiyega in 2015‚ pending the outcome of the board’s hearings.
TMG Digital
