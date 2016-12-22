National

Zuma asks Riah Phiyega for further explanations after board of inquiry’s report

22 December 2016 - 17:14 PM Staff Writer
Suspended National police commissioner Riah Phiyega. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Suspended National police commissioner Riah Phiyega. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday asked suspended National Commissioner of the South African Police Service‚ General Victoria ‘Riah’ Phiyega‚ to make additional written representations to him following a board of inquiry’s report into her fitness to hold office amid allegations of misconduct.

Zuma accepted the board’s final report on December 15.

"The president is still considering the report‚" his office said on Thursday.

It said the board had also submitted a copy of its report to Phiyega‚ and that arrangements were being made by the board to submit a copy of the report to Parliament.

"The Presidency has written to General Phiyega requesting her to make additional written representations that may assist the president in considering the recommendations …."

Zuma gets report on top cop Riah Phiyega’s fitness for post after Marikana

The Presidency says President Jacob Zuma will study an inquiry report on suspended General Riah Phiyega’s fitness to hold office and decided on any ...
National
7 days ago

EDITORIAL: The ghost of Marikana

The Farlam commission recommended censure of those in charge — who set up the situation and then failed to control it — not the triggermen
Opinion
9 days ago

The Claassen board of inquiry concluded its work in November. City Press newspaper reported previously that the board had found that she was not fit to hold office following her role in the Marikana massacre in 2012 that saw 34 mine workers gunned down by police officers.

Zuma appointed the board in 2015‚ following recommendations by Judge Ian Farlam in the Marikana report.

Farlam’s report‚ which followed a judicial inquiry into the massacre‚ implicated Phiyega and other senior police officers in the workers’ deaths.

Zuma suspended Phiyega in 2015‚ pending the outcome of the board’s hearings.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Decree for 20% maths pass mark sets a dangerous ...
National / Education
2.
Zuma asks Riah Phiyega for further explanations ...
National
3.
Zuma’s question to youth league: if I fire ...
National
4.
International relations department flouted its ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.