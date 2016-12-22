The Department of International Relations and Co-operation ignored its own procurement rules and the law to award a multimillion-rand removal contract‚ a judge has ruled.

A four-year contract to move the belongings of diplomats and officials around the world was scrapped by acting Judge CJ Van der Westhuizen and awarded to the losing bidders‚ who brought the application to the High Court in Pretoria.

Van der Westhuizen said a joint venture between Laser Transport and GIN Holdings scored a total of 95 points in the department’s bid evaluation process‚ compared with 73 points scored by Elliot Mobility and Neo Thando.

But the department’s bid adjudication committee was not satisfied with the recommendation that the contract go to Elliot/Neo Thando and sent the recommendation back to officials.

Van der Westhuizen said the committee was "allegedly seeking clarity on the method used to evaluate the bid prices ... and the BBBEE shareholding of the bidders".

Later‚ the committee awarded the contract to Elliot/Neo Thando after re-evaluating bids using a method that was "illogical‚ contrary to the stipulated requirements and without merit".

The method used was also contrary to the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act.

"The approach followed by the bid adjudication committee appears to have been plucked from the air to justify the awarding of the tender to [Elliot/Neo Thando]‚" said Van der Westhuizen.

Costs were awarded against the department and Elliot/Neo Thando.

TMG Digital/The Times