Cederberg fires raze 16,000 hectares, destroy camp sites

"And so our annual holiday in the Cederberg came to an end much earlier than expected‚" she posted on Wednesday. "Mountain fire spread quickly and burnt three campsites. Literally stopped before our site‚ but all tents and structures damaged. I am privileged to have witnessed miracle upon miracle yesterday. God is good all the time. Scary stuff but grateful no loss of life."

Cape Nature spokesman Justin Lawrence said the nearly week-long blaze was under control‚ even though it was not clear when it would be extinguished.

"The fire started on Friday evening at the crystal pools hiking trail then moved to Sneeuwkop‚ and at this point it is still burning above the Algeria camp site. There is no threat to the camp site," Lawrence said.

"The Sanddrif camp site fire is contained but we are monitoring the Algeria fire at the moment. The wind is a factor because it does change direction and it’s also dry out there."

Lawrence said that no injuries or fatalities were reported and that there was no immediate threat.

Cape Nature‚ Working On Fire and neighbouring land owners were all working to put out the fire.

