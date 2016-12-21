Communications Minister Faith Muthambi on Tuesday encouraged KwaZulu-Natal’s almost 900,000 qualifying households to register for government-subsidised set-top boxes (STBs).

She told a digital terrestrial television (DTT) imbizo in Umfolozi that this is "one of your government’s programmes aimed at changing your lives for the better".

Muthambi said that as it "offers better compression" DTT "enables broadcasters to offer several channels of programming in spectrum that previously was only able to transmit a single analogue channel".

A wider range of channels "offers the possibility of more channels which can include those in vernacular languages"‚ she added.

"The digital transition provides the opportunity to extend the signal coverage area within a country so that more people can share the same television programmes."

Muthambi noted that government had taken a decision to provide 5-million STBs "to deserving households in the country"‚ and KwaZulu-Natal "has a total projected number of qualifying households of 895,738 with functional TVs".

"We are therefore appealing to the residents of the Umfolozi Municipality to go out and register so that you can qualify for the government-subsidised STBs‚" Muthambi said.

Applicants have to register with the South African Post Office and need the following documents: South African identity document‚ proof of residence‚ proof of possessing a TV set and proof of household income below R3,200 per month.

TMG Digital