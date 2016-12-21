Correctional Services agrees to cut overcrowding at Pollsmoor remand
The Department of Correctional Services has promised to dramatically reduce severe overcrowding at Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility in Cape Town in the next six months.
Non-governmental organisation Sonke Gender Justice found that the facility had been operating at 250% capacity‚ and went to court to force the government to deal with the overcrowding and poor conditions at the Tokai prison.
In a judgment earlier this month‚ the High Court in Cape Town ordered the government to draw up a comprehensive plan to address "unlawful conditions" at the facility and to show why it should not reduce overcrowding to 120%.
On Wednesday‚ correctional services filed an affidavit with the court saying it would bring the detainee population at Pollsmoor remand to 150% of its 1 619-prisoner capacity within six months.
Ariane Nevin‚ Sonke’s prison specialist‚ said the organisation was satisfied with the compromise but wanted to see the detailed plan.
"They said it would be too difficult to reduce to 120% because it would have too many implications for other facilities‚ and it would be very expensive‚" Nevin said.
"We are happy‚ but we hope the plan addresses all the issues‚ which extend beyond just the Department of Correctional Services.
"They will report to the court and to Sonke in three months’ time and again at the end of the six months."
Correctional services spokesman Logan Maistry would not confirm where the approximately 1,600 detainees would be moved to in order to meet the target.
In its initial court application‚ Sonke said the government had failed to provide inmates with proper exercise‚ nutrition‚ accommodation‚ ablution facilities and health services at Pollsmoor remand.
The law says detainees must be held under conditions of human dignity‚ and should be provided with a healthy diet and the opportunity to exercise.
Maistry said a national overcrowding task team had been set up to focus on "short‚ medium and long-term interventions".
TMG Digital
