The Department of Correctional Services has promised to dramatically reduce severe overcrowding at Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility in Cape Town in the next six months.

Non-governmental organisation Sonke Gender Justice found that the facility had been operating at 250% capacity‚ and went to court to force the government to deal with the overcrowding and poor conditions at the Tokai prison.

In a judgment earlier this month‚ the High Court in Cape Town ordered the government to draw up a comprehensive plan to address "unlawful conditions" at the facility and to show why it should not reduce overcrowding to 120%.

On Wednesday‚ correctional services filed an affidavit with the court saying it would bring the detainee population at Pollsmoor remand to 150% of its 1 619-prisoner capacity within six months.