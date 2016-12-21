It has prompted widespread outrage with some calling the establishment racist. The restaurant is part-owned by Chris Coutroulis‚ owner of Sandton nightclub Taboo and husband of former Miss SA Vanessa Carreira.

The Zimbabwean waiter who served Magethuka has since been suspended pending an inquiry. He later apologised‚ saying he regretted the incident.

But the ANCYL convenor in the Cape Metro‚ Unathi Tshotwana‚ insisted that restaurant management should have contacted Magethuka personally and apologised.

"Why do their tills have [an option of] two blacks? When you go to a restaurant‚ there is table one‚ table two‚ table three‚ so how do you have that thing on your system that says identify people by the colour of their skin?" asked Tshotwana.

He said they did not only want an apology but wanted to understand the system used by the restaurant.

"We want to know if two white people order‚ [does the receipt] say they are white people?"

He said they have requested a meeting with management by no later than 1pm on Friday.

If the establishment failed to meet them‚ Tshotwana said‚ they had vowed to fill the restaurant with members wearing ANC T-shirts bearing the slogan "Stop Racism’’.

"It will be a very painful end of the year for them because we know all the events that they have lined up. It will be very painful‚ because they will be disturbed‚" he said.

When TMG Digital phoned the restaurant for comment on Wednesday a woman answered but declined to identify herself or comment.

