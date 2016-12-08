No more input allowed on Fica bill

Forum president Mzwanele Manyi has been described by the EFF as "an agent of the Guptas" as he has been critical of the termination of the Gupta family businesses’ accounts by the four big banks and of the operations of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), which is key in fighting money-laundering.

"The committee cannot initiate a process to reconsider any other provisions of the bill," Carrim said after the meeting.

"Although the committee may receive written representations, it has complied with its constitutional obligation to facilitate public involvement in the process of considering the bill. Hence it cannot redo this process. Once [it] has concluded its deliberations, it must report to the National Assembly."

The committee also agreed it would seek independent advice from senior counsel, and if lawyers were convinced the bill was constitutional, it would not be amended, Carrim said.

"This is not a policy matter. It’s a constitutional matter, and it’ll have to be primarily decided by lawyers. If the lawyers Parliament consults can’t agree, we can maybe delete the provision. But it’s also possible that the Constitutional Court might have to decide on this."

The committee will hold public hearings in late January — tentatively on the 24th — on the constitutionality of warrantless searches. Oral submissions will be heard, which is unprecedented in cases of bills being referred back to Parliament.