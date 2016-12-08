JUDGMENT ON NTLEMEZA RESERVED
Lobby groups push for Nathi Nhleko to reconsider Ntlemeza’s appointment
Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza’s character and fitness are at the core of his suitability for office, counsel argues
Police Minister Nathi Nhleko must go back to the drawing board if the High Court in Pretoria rules that Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment was irrational, counsel for two lobby groups argued in court on Wednesday.
A full bench of judges heard arguments by the Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law, which want a review of Lt-Gen Ntlemeza’s appointment on the grounds that Nhleko failed to consider damning remarks made against the Hawks boss in a judgment.
The selection committee that was instrumental in Ntlemeza’s appointment had not seen the judgment nor had it been furnished to the Cabinet.
David Unterhalter, SC, counsel for the lobby groups, said: "What would have to happen here, frankly, is that the whole matter here would have to go back to the beginning ..."
Advocate William Mukhari, SC, for Ntlemeza, has already asked that his client’s appointment be referred back to the minister should the court find in the applicants’ favour.
Ntlemeza was appointed in 2015 following a process that included the selection committee, of which the deputy police minister and the justice and state security ministers were a part.
Unterhalter said Nhleko’s decision to appoint Ntlemeza was irrational because the police minister had not considered the past court judgment, which raised questions about the Hawks boss’s character and fitness.
Judge Elias Matojane said in 2015 that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honour, was dishonest and had made false statements in court.
Advocate Puleng Seleka, SC, for Nhleko, and Mukhari argued that Matojane’s comments were not relevant because he made them when providing reasons for the judgment, not in an order. Judgment on the matter was reserved.
