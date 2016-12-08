Lobby groups push for Nathi Nhleko to reconsider Ntlemeza’s appointment

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko must go back to the drawing board if the High Court in Pretoria rules that Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment was irrational, counsel for two lobby groups argued in court on Wednesday.

A full bench of judges heard arguments by the Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law, which want a review of Lt-Gen Ntlemeza’s appointment on the grounds that Nhleko failed to consider damning remarks made against the Hawks boss in a judgment.

The selection committee that was instrumental in Ntlemeza’s appointment had not seen the judgment nor had it been furnished to the Cabinet.