Selby Baqwa’s question: Was Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment not a sham?
The High Court in Pretoria has questioned whether the process of appointing Maj-Gen Berning Ntlemeza as Hawks head was not a sham because the selection panel had not seen a judgment that could have affected its decision.
On Wednesday High Court Judge Selby Baqwa posed the question as the court heard the second day of arguments in lobby groups’ application to have Ntlemeza’s 2015 appointment as the head of the Hawks, by Police Minister Nathi Nhleko, reviewed.
Their application stemmed from comments made by the court’s Judge Elias Matojane, last year, that Ntlemeza was biased, dishonest, and lacked integrity and honour.
Matojane made the statement in dismissing Ntlemeza’s application for leave to appeal the court’s ruling overturning the suspension of Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.
Sibiya and Hawks commander Anwa Dramat were suspended after they were implicated in the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals in 2010. Sibiya was fired for his alleged role in the renditions last year.
Ntlemeza is said to have not informed the court of evidence exonerating Sibiya, electing to use only the evidence that implicated him.
The lobby groups said the position required a person of integrity and honesty, and Matojane’s remarks showed that Ntlemeza did not have that.
In court documents Nhleko said he had seen the judgment, but he had not considered it because doing so would have been irrational since the comments were not ventilated in court.
He did not provide the panel with the judgment but only discussed it with them.
On Tuesday Ntlemeza’s representative, advocate William Mukhari SC, said the decision to appoint Ntlemeza was ultimately up to Nhleko, who had gone above and beyond what was required of him by putting together the panel, because he can make the decision on his own.
Judge Baqwa had a problem with that, saying it disqualified the panel which made recommendations to the minister about the appointment. "The whole thing [selection process] became a sham," the judge said.
He said the court was getting bogged down in doing what the panel was supposed to have done had the minister considered the judgment.
"Isn’t the challenge that when the minister read the judgment he put it aside and didn’t consider it?" Judge Baqwa asked.
Puleng Seleka SC, representing Nhleko, argued that the relevance of Matojane’s comments, was what had to be considered.
He also said the manner in which Nhleko had approached the appointment did not taint the process and the minister had considered the comments.
Please login or register to comment.