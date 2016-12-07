Selby Baqwa’s question: Was Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment not a sham?

The lobby groups said the position required a person of integrity and honesty, and Matojane’s remarks showed that Ntlemeza did not have that.

In court documents Nhleko said he had seen the judgment, but he had not considered it because doing so would have been irrational since the comments were not ventilated in court.

He did not provide the panel with the judgment but only discussed it with them.

On Tuesday Ntlemeza’s representative, advocate William Mukhari SC, said the decision to appoint Ntlemeza was ultimately up to Nhleko, who had gone above and beyond what was required of him by putting together the panel, because he can make the decision on his own.

Judge Baqwa had a problem with that, saying it disqualified the panel which made recommendations to the minister about the appointment. "The whole thing [selection process] became a sham," the judge said.

He said the court was getting bogged down in doing what the panel was supposed to have done had the minister considered the judgment.

"Isn’t the challenge that when the minister read the judgment he put it aside and didn’t consider it?" Judge Baqwa asked.

Puleng Seleka SC, representing Nhleko, argued that the relevance of Matojane’s comments, was what had to be considered.

He also said the manner in which Nhleko had approached the appointment did not taint the process and the minister had considered the comments.