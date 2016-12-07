MPs were earning R802 873 in 2010, and this increased to R1.03m in April 2016.

However‚ Zuma deviated from the recommended 5% salary increase for public office bearers for 2016 and decided that there should be salary increase of 4.4% for all public office bearers‚ except magistrates and certain categories of traditional leaders.

Zuma said he based his decision for the 2016 increases on the economic climate‚ which had deteriorated.

He accepted the recommendation for 2017 that there should no increases for the executive and deputy ministers‚ judges‚ magistrates and MPs for 2017.

Zuma also accepted the commission recommendation that there should be a 4% cost-of-living adjustment in the remuneration of the municipal councillors and 6% for all magistrates.

The president’s salary is determined by Parliament.

In its recommendations published last month‚ the commission said the proposed zero adjustment of salaries was as a result of economic distress. The commission said all citizens should be aware of the country’s economic situation and make sacrifices in order to avoid economic meltdown.

"The current economic difficulties cannot be ignored and a significant portion of citizens would be adversely affected. It would be inappropriate for the leaders of the country who play a significant role in the management of the economy to receive an increase while many citizens feel the pinch of economic and fiscus downtrends."

TMG Digital