Mbulaheni Maguvhe will not participate in inquiry into SABC, alleging bias

Embattled SABC chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe has given Parliament the proverbial middle finger, saying he will not participate in the ad hoc inquiry meant to probe the crisis at the public broadcaster.

Maguvhe said during a hastily organised media conference at a Cape Town hotel that the ad hoc committee was "poisoned", and would not grant him a fair hearing.

Maguvhe and his legal team, and SABC executives including acting CEO James Aguma and corporate affairs head Hlaudi Motsoeneng, staged a mass walkout of the parliamentary ad hoc committee meeting on Wednesday morning. The walkout occurred after the committee decided to continue with the inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board.

The board’s sole member is Maguvhe, who appealed against last week’s ruling by the High Court in Cape Town, which dismissed his bid to halt the inquiry into the SABC.

"I am not against the inquiry taking place as purported out there … but we want the process to be fair, independent and impartial. The [ad hoc committee’s] attitude today was negative and hostile. I felt bullied, belittled and disrespected. The utterances made by various members of committee attest to what I am saying," said Maguvhe.

He accused the ad hoc committee of discrimination, saying the members had refused to make available documents in Braille. Maguvhe is partially blind.

"I was told I have right to witness statements and all documents … they have not supplied them in Braille," said Maguvhe.

The committee chairperson, Vincent Smith, had said earlier that the inquiry would continue because the documents, including the reports of the public protector, the auditor-general and the Independent Communications Authority of SA, had been supplied to the SABC in November. The SABC company secretary, Theresa Geldenhuys, had confirmed receipt and indicated they would be converted to Braille.

Maguvhe’s lawyer, Lucky Thekisho, said that it was pointless for his client to appear before an inquiry that had been "prejudged and poisoned".

"It wouldn’t be fair to participate in a process that is flawed …. We are dismayed and shocked by the manner in which Maguvhe has been treated.… When you appeal it follows that the inquiry should stop," said Thekisho.

However, the ad hoc committee continued with its work on Wednesday. There was no interdict preventing the committee from doing its work, said Smith.

The committee heard from officials from the auditor-general’s office, who painted a sorry picture of the public broadcaster’s finances and poor internal controls. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane also appeared before the committee and said it was clear that the public broadcaster had not complied with the remedial action ordered by her office in the 2014 report titled When Governance and Ethics Fail.

The committee will continue with its work on Thursday.