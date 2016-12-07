John Block’s 15-year sentence welcomed
The 15-year sentence given to ANC heavyweight John Block for fraud and money laundering has been welcomed.
Block and his co-accused Trifecta director Christo Scholtz were sentenced to 15 years in prison each on Tuesday in the High Court in Kimberley.
In October last year‚ Block was convicted of fraud and money laundering relating to the leasing of buildings to the Northern Cape social development department‚ which rented buildings owned by the Trifecta Group.
The verdict sends a strong signal at a time when there are perceptions that the state is soft on corruption.
The Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ Lt-Gen Berning Ntlemeza‚ thanked "Hawks members who worked diligently during the lengthy investigation".
He added: "We hope that this will serve as a deterrent to all corrupt civil servants and that it is also indicative of the excellent relationship between the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA]."
The Congress of the People’s (COPE’s) Dennis Bloem described Block as "a wolf in a sheep skin" who "believed that he was too high up in the ANC echelon to go to jail".
Bloem said his party hoped President Jacob Zuma was "taking lessons from John Block’s example — no matter how much you run away from the law‚ it will catch you".
"He believed that anyone who was close to Mr Zuma was untouchable‚" he added.
"We have no doubt that sooner or later many others‚ like John Block‚ will find themselves behind bars wearing prison orange uniforms because of greed."
EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu also intended his comment to be a warning to Zuma‚ referencing the 783 fraud and corruption charges the country’s leader potentially has to face in court.
Mpofu tweeted: "If the minimum sentence for 1 count of corruption is 15 years. He who has 783 counts should be sentenced to 11,745 years! #BlockZumaNow."
If the minimum sentence for 1 count of corruption is 15 years.. He who has 783 counts should be sentenced to 11 745 years!😅😅😎😎 #BlockZumaNow— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) December 6, 2016
NPA Northern Cape spokesman Phaladi Shuping said the two were appealing the sentencing and the appeal would be heard on Wednesday.
Their bail application was extended‚ he said.
Shortly after his guilty verdict‚ Block‚ who was the ANC Northern Cape chairman and finance MEC resigned.
Scholtz was also found guilty of two counts of corruption.
The ANC in the Northern Cape is expected to hold a provincial elective conference next year where it will elect Block’s successor.
Shuping on Tuesday said Block was sentenced to 15 years for corruption and 12 years for money laundering. The two sentences would run concurrently.
Scholtz would also serve 15 years.
Shuping said the Trifecta Group had been fined R1.27m.
An application for a confiscation order of assets of Trifecta‚ Block and Scholtz was granted on Wednesday.
An amount of R60m was agreed on.
Block would pay back R2m to the state.
TMG Digital, with Genevieve Quintal
