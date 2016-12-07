The 15-year sentence given to ANC heavyweight John Block for fraud and money laundering has been welcomed.

Block and his co-accused Trifecta director Christo Scholtz were sentenced to 15 years in prison each on Tuesday in the High Court in Kimberley.

In October last year‚ Block was convicted of fraud and money laundering relating to the leasing of buildings to the Northern Cape social development department‚ which rented buildings owned by the Trifecta Group.

The verdict sends a strong signal at a time when there are perceptions that the state is soft on corruption.

The Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ Lt-Gen Berning Ntlemeza‚ thanked "Hawks members who worked diligently during the lengthy investigation".

He added: "We hope that this will serve as a deterrent to all corrupt civil servants and that it is also indicative of the excellent relationship between the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA]."