WATCH: Malema stop lying about me, says Johann Rupert

Businessman Johann Rupert thanked EFF leader Julius Malema for making sure he did not become 'irrelevant', at the 2016 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards in Sandton on Tuesday night.

The chairman of Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemont and South Africa-based Remgro accepted the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the country’s economy.

Rupert added that he had sent a text message to Malema, saying if he didn't stop lying about him, he would tell the world that he does give him money. "So stop lying about me and I won't lie about our relationship. I've never met you but I promise you two can play the game," Rupert said.