SIU seeks to expose those responsible for Post Office lease corruption

THE Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it is in discussions with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), to ensure that those implicated in the South African Post Office’s signing of a controversial 10-year lease in Centurion in 2010, are brought to book.

The office in question, known as Eco Point Building, was to become the Post Office’s head office but largely lay unoccupied.

Earlier in 2016, the SIU — together with the Post Office and Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele — launched a High Court application in Pretoria for the set aside of the Eco Point lease agreement, a 10-year contract valued at close to R500m.

The two parties’ application was based on the noncompliance of supply chain management and allegations of fraud and corruption.

This was after the SIU concluded its investigation into irregularities and serious maladministration in the affairs of the Post Office. The landlord is opposing the application.

SIU head Jan Lekhoa Mothibi told MPs on Tuesday that during the final stages of the SIU probe, the unit received allegations pertaining to alleged fraud and/or corruption in respect of the lease of the Eco Point Building.

The SIU investigation was one of three probes into the troubled Post Office. Other investigations by the public protector and auditing firm KPMG uncovered fraud and wasteful and irregular expenditure.

Earlier in 2016, former public protector Thuli Madonsela concluded that the Post Office lease deal was tainted by procurement irregularities and corruption.

Madonsela said the lease deal constituted "fruitless and wasteful expenditure", with R2.3m rent paid every month, while the building stood empty for the first 10 months of occupation.

Mothibi said on Tuesday: "The SIU is requesting the court to order the landlord of the Eco Point building to repay everything the landlord received from the [South African Post Office], which is currently estimated at R250m, or to at least repay all profit the landlord enjoyed or may still enjoy in terms of the lease agreement until it is set aside".

"The matter has been with the SAPS [South African Police Service] for some time [since March 2012], but no arrests have been made to date. The SIU is liaising with the SAPS and the NPA to try to expedite the matter," said Mothibi.

The SIU can, among other things, subpoena, search and seize evidence and interrogate witnesses under oath, and institute civil litigation to recover state funds lost or to prevent future losses. It does not have power of arrest or prosecution, and power to take disciplinary actions.

However, the SIU works closely with other relevant agencies, such as the NPA, where its powers fall short, said Mothibi.

He was briefing members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on telecommunications and postal services on the unit’s investigations into the Department of Telecommunications and its entities.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, the chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on telecommunications and postal service, commended the SIU for tackling corruption. She said the Post Office was facing financial difficulties and "if they are to get out of that lease it will make a huge difference".

Financial woes continue to weigh on the state-owned company: it recorded a R1.1bn final loss for the year ended March 31 2016. It posted a R1.4bn loss in the previous financial year.

Mothibi also provided MPs with an update on other investigations, including those involving the South African State Information Technology Agency (Sita), Media Corner and the controversial 2012 ICT Indaba.

Regarding Sita, the SIU had to investigate the procurement of goods and services as well as irregular, unauthorised or fruitless and wasteful expenditure by the agency.

The investigation was being finalised and the presidential report was due at end of March 2017. Mothibi said a presidential report on Media Corner was due for submission at the end of January 2017.

Media Corner was apparently contracted by the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services to run a publicity awareness campaign on the digital broadcasting migration plan.

The company was paid a R900,000 retainer every month between October 2012 and November 2013 but no work was done.

In terms of the ICT indaba, Mothibi said the investigation had been finalised and the report submitted to the presidency.

In 2014, President Jacob Zuma signed a proclamation asking the SIU to probe alleged corruption involving the 2012 ICT Indaba and other controversial spending by the then Department of Communications, during disgraced former minister Dina Pule’s tenure.