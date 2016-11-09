He was speaking at a US Consulate election party at the Taj Cape Town hotel on Wednesday. Diplomats‚ business leaders‚ local politicians and guests‚ who had earlier predicted a landslide victory by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a mock poll‚ were still digesting what effect the election would have on SA.

"It takes a couple of days for the reality to set in‚ and I’m sure a lot of those Americans who said‚ ‘I’m going to move to SA’‚ once reality does set in‚ they’ll probably end up staying home‚" Taylor said.

"The American people have spoken‚ and in a democratic society‚ you accept the vote. And we move on‚ I guess‚ in the end‚" he added.

There was tension at the event‚ which got off to an early start at about 4am‚ as the results trickled in and Trump edged closer to victory. Then the mood turned to disbelief.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was surprised by the US political season and had hoped for a win by Clinton.

"[A Trump victory] is a victory for right-wing‚ racist politics‚" she said. "It doesn’t bode well for the world."