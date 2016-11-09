No major changes in US-SA relations after Trump’s win, US consul-general says
US consul-general Teddy Taylor does not anticipate a major shift in South African-US relations after the election victory of Republican Donald Trump.
"I don’t think it means anything major for US-South African relations‚" said Taylor.
"US policy in SA has been nonpartisan for many years through many administrations‚ both Democratic and Republican. I don’t think there’s any reason for us to expect major change in the nature of the relationship."
He was speaking at a US Consulate election party at the Taj Cape Town hotel on Wednesday. Diplomats‚ business leaders‚ local politicians and guests‚ who had earlier predicted a landslide victory by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a mock poll‚ were still digesting what effect the election would have on SA.
"It takes a couple of days for the reality to set in‚ and I’m sure a lot of those Americans who said‚ ‘I’m going to move to SA’‚ once reality does set in‚ they’ll probably end up staying home‚" Taylor said.
"The American people have spoken‚ and in a democratic society‚ you accept the vote. And we move on‚ I guess‚ in the end‚" he added.
There was tension at the event‚ which got off to an early start at about 4am‚ as the results trickled in and Trump edged closer to victory. Then the mood turned to disbelief.
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was surprised by the US political season and had hoped for a win by Clinton.
"[A Trump victory] is a victory for right-wing‚ racist politics‚" she said. "It doesn’t bode well for the world."
San Francisco native Carrie Gibbons‚ also present at the Taj event‚ expressed her frustrations.
"I’m very disappointed in the outcome‚" she said. "Unfortunately, I think some of the things Trump has said have been very negative about women and minorities and immigrants and Muslims — I think that this is not a good position for the US to be in in terms of leading the world."
Prof John Stremlau‚ from the Department of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand‚ foresaw more global instability and threats to all levels of society after the election of Trump.
"There are huge threats. It’s a threat to the US‚ it’s a threat to the alliance system‚ it’s a threat to the global trading order‚" he said.
Stremlau also predicted a deterioration in US-South African relations once Trump was inaugurated in January.
"Trump doesn’t care about SA‚" he said. "He has made some derogatory comments about SA’s instability and lack of prospects‚ but I don’t think he’s thought about it.
"He’s never read a book of Africa — he doesn’t read any books. It’s bound to create tremendous insecurities and instabilities on the economic front‚ that’s for sure," Stremlau said..
"It’s going to create huge uncertainties for all states in dealing with the US‚ but also specifically for SA. And certainly with all of the 200,000 jobs out here that are a result of US investments."
