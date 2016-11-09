Jacob Zuma congratulates Donald Trump

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated USA President-elect Donald Trump on his victory.

This statement was issued by international affairs spokesman Clayson Monyela on Twitter just before 11am on Wednesday.

Whether Trump will be pleased at the congratulatory message is up for debate; in April 2015‚ he infamously said: "As I have long been saying‚ SA is a total — and very dangerous — mess. Just watch the evening news (when not talking weather)."