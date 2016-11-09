Jacob Zuma congratulates Donald Trump
But the US president-elect may pay little attention to Jacob Zuma’s message as he has previously referred to SA as ‘a total, and dangerous, mess’
President Jacob Zuma has congratulated USA President-elect Donald Trump on his victory.
This statement was issued by international affairs spokesman Clayson Monyela on Twitter just before 11am on Wednesday.
Whether Trump will be pleased at the congratulatory message is up for debate; in April 2015‚ he infamously said: "As I have long been saying‚ SA is a total — and very dangerous — mess. Just watch the evening news (when not talking weather)."
As I have long been saying, South Africa is a total - and very dangerous - mess. Just watch the evening news (when not talking weather).— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2015
Trump is not fond of Africa as a whole; in 2013‚ when Barack Obama was on a state visit to the continent and pledged $7bn to support the building of reliable electric power grids in sub-Saharan Africa‚ the property mogul tweeted: "Every penny of the $7 billion going to Africa as per Obama will be stolen — corruption is rampant!"
TMG Digital
