Fuel fund’s deals scrutinised

London-based international law firm Allen Overy is reviewing all the contracts entered into by the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) since 2014, says interim Central Energy Fund (CEF) chairwoman Lindiwe Mthunzi.

She expects the law firm, which worked on Anheuser-Busch InBev’s takeover of SABMiller, to submit an interim report in the second week of December.

The company was chosen to lead the review of more than 30 contracts, several of which are related to the sale of SA’s strategic oil stockpile of 10.3-million barrels by CEF subsidiary SFF in December 2015. It was sold at a discount to the spot price.

The firm was chosen because it has not done any work recently for any of the companies within the group, and so would not be biased, and also because it had expertise in the energy sector.

Mthunzi, who appeared before Parliament’s energy committee on Tuesday, said she had met Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson in a bid to establish discipline within the group following the series of governance lapses.

This review of contracts would indicate what steps had to be taken.

Mthunzi gave the assurance that corrective measures would be taken, and checks and balances put in place to prevent governance lapses in future.

SFF interim chairman Tseliso Maqubela said the terms of reference of the inquiry were to determine whether the contracts related to the SFF’s sale of strategic oil stocks were enforceable and whether there were any control weaknesses, as well as the options and risks facing the SFF, possible irregularities and accountability.

Maqubela said that the SFF had tried to steer clear of pointing fingers at any individuals but the review would reveal who was responsible for the decision to sell the entire strategic fuel reserve.

Former acting CEO Sibusiso Gamede was at the helm of the company when the stockpile was sold off. The sale took place without the knowledge of the fund’s board or the CEF and without the permission of the finance minister, which is required by both the Central Energy Fund Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

Joemat-Pettersson did, however, approve the "rotation" of the oil stocks.

Maqubela stressed that while the SFF did not own the stock, it had the right of first refusal and could call upon it.