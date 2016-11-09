Court sets aside racist’s reinstatement

It was unreasonable to compel the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to reinstate an employee who used the k-word at the office, the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday.

The unanimous judgment of the highest court said being called the k-word was the worst insult that could be visited on an African person in SA and ran against "the very essence of our constitutional ethos".

Courts should not shirk their constitutional obligation to eradicate racism by responding firmly, it said.

In 2007, Jacobus Johannes Kruger was charged with misconduct for telling his team leader, Amos Mboweni, he could not understand how a "k****" thinks and a "k****" must not tell me what to do".

An internal disciplinary hearing suspended him but stopped short of dismissal after he pleaded guilty. But its finding was overturned by the SARS commissioner, who dismissed him without a hearing.

Kruger challenged the dismissal as unfair because a collective agreement, to which SARS was bound, did not allow the commissioner to replace his view for that of the chairman of the disciplinary hearing.

The arbitrator agreed and ordered Kruger’s reinstatement.

But the Constitutional Court said this was unreasonable and set it aside, adding it would be intolerable for Kruger to continue working at SARS.