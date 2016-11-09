Court sets aside racist’s reinstatement
It was unreasonable to compel the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to reinstate an employee who used the k-word at the office, the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday.
The unanimous judgment of the highest court said being called the k-word was the worst insult that could be visited on an African person in SA and ran against "the very essence of our constitutional ethos".
Courts should not shirk their constitutional obligation to eradicate racism by responding firmly, it said.
In 2007, Jacobus Johannes Kruger was charged with misconduct for telling his team leader, Amos Mboweni, he could not understand how a "k****" thinks and a "k****" must not tell me what to do".
An internal disciplinary hearing suspended him but stopped short of dismissal after he pleaded guilty. But its finding was overturned by the SARS commissioner, who dismissed him without a hearing.
Kruger challenged the dismissal as unfair because a collective agreement, to which SARS was bound, did not allow the commissioner to replace his view for that of the chairman of the disciplinary hearing.
The arbitrator agreed and ordered Kruger’s reinstatement.
But the Constitutional Court said this was unreasonable and set it aside, adding it would be intolerable for Kruger to continue working at SARS.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the use of the word "k****" had "always been calculated to and almost always achieved its set objective of delivering the harshest and most hurtful blow of projecting African people as the lowest beings of superlatively moronic proportions".
The fact that people were still using the word 13 years into democracy made the duty to eradicate racism "all the more apparent, essential and urgent".
"Nothing that threatens to take us back to our racist past should be glossed over, accommodated or excused. An outrage to racism should not be condescendingly branded as irrational or emotional," said Mogoeng.
He said this did not mean that dismissal would follow in every case the k-word was used in the workplace.
It was conceivable there may be exceptional circumstances. However, this was not one of those cases, he said.
Mogoeng said Kruger’s abusive language was not only directed at Mboweni but all of his African colleagues.
"None of his African colleagues was, in his world view, worthy of effectively exercising authority over him. His was a demonstration of the worst kind of contempt, racism and insubordination," said Mogoeng.
Kruger had also later tried to deny that he had been racist, instead of acknowledging and apologising.
Mogoeng added that when it came to such racist conduct, it was not primarily the employer’s duty to show that the working relationship would be intolerable. Instead, an employee "would have a bigger role to play", he said.
However, the court nonetheless awarded six months of salary as compensation to Kruger, saying SARS had "floated from one blunder to another" in the dispute, causing unnecessary financial burden to Kruger.
