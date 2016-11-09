Charges against Shadrack Sibiya will not hinder unit, Herman Mashaba says

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he is confident that criminal charges against former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya will not get in the way of his new appointment in the city’s anticorruption unit.

On Wednesday the city confirmed Sibiya’s appointment as the head of the unit, which Mashaba would like to emulate the results-oriented Scorpions, a specialised law enforcement unit disbanded to make way for the Hawks.

"The first order of business that I am giving to Mr Sibiya is to design, set up and capacitate a unit in this city. I want this unit to operate in a manner that is similar to how Chapter Nine institutions operate to guarantee autonomy," said Mashaba.

Sibiya was dismissed from the Hawks over his role in the alleged illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals in 2010.

"I am confident that the charges pertaining to the rendition trial will elicit nothing further," said Mashaba at a media briefing.

He said he had decided to establish an anticorruption unit to deal with deep-rooted graft in the city because he did not have the expertise and knowledge to do it on his own.

Sibiya, who was also present at the Wednesday briefing, said he was committed to investigating allegations of corruption in the city without fear or favour.

He said he had not had a chance to see the pile of files awaiting his attention, and could not comment on them yet.

Mashaba said he had selected Sibiya for the position because of his past arrest success record, which included 1,000 arrests in a case in Bisho.

"It is exactly his no fear or favour approach to his work that has resulted in my interest in having Mr Sibiya head up our investigation unit within the city," said Mashaba.

The city had reached out to its departments in Johannesburg to each contribute funds towards the unit, and Mashaba was likely to know how much its budget was by February.

He said Sibiya, like several others, had been victimised and saddled with allegations of fraud arising from doing his job in the Hawks.

Mashaba had also instructed Sibiya to look into the previous investigations targeting the city’s entities and tenders awarded.

He warned city officials implicated in corruption that resigning would not save them from the ensuing criminal or other reprimands

"Resigning from the city does not really make the case go away, we will find you … you can run to Dubai... I’m telling you, we will hunt you [down]," Mashaba said.