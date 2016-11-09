Apex court to rule on Tasima case

The Department of Transport’s fight with service provider Tasima continues in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

This leg of the legal tussle, which has played out in the high court and the Supreme Court of Appeal, could bring the drawn-out battle to an end.

The source of the tension is a five-year contract extension granted to Tasima in 2010, which the department contends is invalid. Also at play are the department’s repeated failures to pay Tasima despite it being ordered to do so by a court. The Supreme Court of Appeal held in December 2015 that the department was not allowed to take over the Electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis) and its services without adhering to the conditions of the contract signed in 2010.

In June 2015, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the contract extension from 2010 to 2015 by former director-general George Mahlalela under the tenure of then transport minister Sbu Ndebele was invalid.

Ndebele is accused of receiving more than R10m in bribes from Tasima and is due to appear in the Commercial Crimes Court in December.

The R2bn agreement for Tasima to operate eNatis came into effect in 2002. The department wants control over the system to be transferred to the Road Traffic Management Corporation and has argued payments to Tasima would not be in line with its legal obligations.

Tasima, which wants R176m, says the department has limited evidence of impropriety to justify its actions. The highest court will rule whether or not the department can appeal the appellate court’s order.