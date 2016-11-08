Would an inspector-general in SA with two other passports be acceptable?
The global citizen status of the first candidate interviewed for the position of inspector-general of intelligence put him in a tough spot, when he appeared before Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence on Tuesday.
Prof Bruce Watson, an academic from the University of Stellenbosch, has lived in, and had passports for, SA, Canada and the Netherlands.
The position of inspector-general of intelligence has been vacant for the better part of a year-and-a-half after the ANC’s preferred candidate, MP Cecil Burgess, failed on more than one occasion to secure the required two-thirds majority support from MPs.
The incumbent is accountable to the joint standing committee on intelligence and to the President for the work of his office, and must report to the committee on the overall function of the office at least once a year.
When Parliament released the names of 10 short-listed candidates last week, it became clear that Burgess would no longer be in the pecking order for the job. The first of two days in the interview process began on Tuesday morning.
Watson was born in Zimbabwe and studied at institutions such as the University of Waterloo in Canada the Eindhoven University of Technology and De Baak Management Institute in the Netherlands.
His work experience includes a stint at Microsoft, where he was a software compiler, and working as a chief technical officer at Sagantec in the Netherlands. His areas of expertise include cyber security, big data and data science as well as knowledge dynamics and algorithmics.
Watson told the joint standing committee that he had been a South African all his life but emigrated to Canada in his early years. He said his father’s family was one of mixed race, which was one of the reasons the family opted to leave.
Asked whether he considered himself South African, he affirmed, saying he was prepared to give up his citizenship in the Netherlands and Canada if these were an obstruction to his becoming inspector-general.
"I have a South African passport, which I use extensively. I view myself as a South African in terms of function and loyalty. I have dual citizenship with Dutch and Canadian citizenship. I am prepared to do what I have to do to ensure that this does not remain an issue for the committee or my prospects," said Watson.
Questions came thick and fast over Watson’s nationality. Committee member for the ANC Dumisani Gamede said one of the requirements for applicants was that the preferred candidate had to be South African.
Watson replied: "My primary citizenship is South African. I have three valid passports. I primarily use the SA one to travel. I have a Netherlands one which I use to get around the EU for visa-free travel and will expire soon. The Canadian passport I used to travel to Canada or the US so that I did not have to be fingerprinted, which is something I disagree with."
Watson also said one of the priorities he identified for himself within the intelligence space was ensuring that state intelligence kept abreast of new technologies and made use of multiple forms of data and intelligence, all at once.
Legal practitioner Jayashree Govender was quizzed on her current involvement at the office of the inspector-general of intelligence, an office that has been leaderless for more than a year.
The human rights law graduate has served the office as a legal consultant.
Mampogoane Nchabeleng was grilled over the recommendation by a Limpopo provincial MEC (a political appointee) in his curriculum vitae and whether it was to be construed as an attempt to win the favour of ANC MPs. He was also grilled about his time as ANC legal adviser from 1993 to 1995.
Asked whether he thought it appropriate to have a recommendation from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, oversight principle officer at the office Smanga Jele said he had worked with Gigaba before.
The former head of the police practice department at the University of SA Sethlomamatu Dintwe said the inspector-general’s office could not compromise on its independence.
