Top Joburg metro job for former Hawks boss Sibiya

The Johannesburg metro is set to announce the employment of former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya on Wednesday.

While he could not be reached to confirm his appointment on Tuesday, Business Day understands Sibiya has been appointed the head of the forensic department and investigations in the Johannesburg municipality.

Sibiya was dismissed by the Hawks over his role in the alleged illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals which led to the departure of former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat and the appointment of the controversial Berning Ntlemeza.

Sibiya is still challenging his dismissal from the Hawks but has not requested a reinstatement.

He has in the past said he had been targeted because of his role in investigating and arresting former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Criminal charges against Mdluli were dropped unlawfully, and were reinstated only after an order from the Supreme Court of Appeal.

It is understood that Sibiya’s appointment will be announced on Wednesday.

His move to the DA-run City of Johannesburg follows a similar move by former public protector CE Louisa Zondo to the City of Tshwane, also in opposition hands.

Sibiya forms part of a number of senior public servants from the police and other state entities who have been removed or axed, allegedly due to political considerations.