Democracy brings higher living standards in SA, says Institute of Race Relations

The standard of living has improved since the start of SA’s democratic era, according to Institute for Race Relations research.

At a briefing on Tuesday on the institute’s report titled Life in South Africa: Reasons for Hope, researcher John Bostock said: "The real GDP per capita increased from R42.386 in 1994 to R56.343 in 2015.

"This is not looking at inflation‚ but at the real increase."

The research also found disposable income rose from R23,686 in 1994 to R33,660 in 2015.

"That is very encouraging because people are better off than they were in 1994‚" Bostock said.

The number of people living in formal housing rose 131.3% from 1996 and 2016.

"The number of South Africans living in informal housing has increased by 51%. This means that formal housing is increasing at a faster rate."