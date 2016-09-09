ANGLICAN Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has called on the South African government to deny entry to the country to controversial American pastor‚ Steven Anderson‚ who has an openly anti-gay stance.

Ndungane made the call on Thursday night after Anderson apparently labelled Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba a "sodomite" in a video broadcast.

Anderson‚ of the Faithful Word Baptist Church in the US‚ is outspoken in his anti-gay views and achieved notoriety when he welcomed the tragic Orlando gay nightclub shooting earlier this year as having "rid the world of 50 sodomites".

Ndungane said: "Our Constitution‚ of which we are all immensely proud‚ makes it quite clear that there will be no discrimination against people of a different sexuality. Neither does it allow hate speech in SA. How‚ then‚ can we allow such an openly homophobic and anti-gay person the right to speak on public platforms in our country?"

Ndungane said he failed to see the logic of refusing entry to a human rights activist such as the Dali Lama‚ as the government had done previously‚ and yet allowing someone such as Anderson entry‚ albeit with conditions.

"SA is a society facing many challenges‚ including that of poverty. We don’t need to have a man such as Pastor Anderson stirring up conflict and division through hate speech. I therefore call on Minister Gigaba to deny him entry to the country.

"I also call on Pastor Anderson to immediately apologise to Minister Gigaba for having insulted him on his video. He would do well to learn from the African concept of ubuntu‚ in which we respect others even if we differ from them.

"Clearly‚ Pastor Anderson has yet to experience the liberating freedom of the love of Jesus Christ‚ a man who accepted all people without reservation‚" the Archbishop Emeritus added.

Ndungane has been actively outspoken in the worldwide Anglican communion in defence of gay rights‚ and in moves to get the church to be more accepting of gay people.

