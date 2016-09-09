FINANCE Minister Pravin Gordhan said he sees no need for a judicial commission into banks after the accounts of Gupta family-owned companies were closed.

He also said he would on Friday reveal "a number of interactions" between the National Treasury and the Guptas’ Oakbay Investments.

The Mail & Guardian reported that Gordhan told political commentator Justice Malala on Thursday that the proposed judicial review — touted by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane as a Cabinet decision‚ but denounced by the Presidency — arose from complaints from "one particular company".

"My view is that‚ where we sit as the finance ministry‚ a judicial commission proves nothing‚" the paper quoted Gordhan as saying.

"If there are serious complaints, there is the court system and if that doesn’t work there are institutional mechanisms to resolve them."

On Thursday‚ the ANC "rejected a proposed motion by the DA for Parliament to establish an ad hoc committee" to investigate claims of state capture‚ prompted by reports of the Guptas’ alleged political influence.

ANC spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that while "state capture and undue influence over the government is a serious offence"‚ Parliament is not "professionally equipped to conduct criminal probes".

"Such allegations are of serious nature and should not be used for mere grandstanding in Parliament‚ but should instead be reported to competent authorities such as the police or relevant Chapter 9 institutions for investigation‚" Mothapo added.

"Only the appropriate authorities have the expertise to establish the truthfulness of such allegations to ensure that if anyone is involved in such illegality‚ they are made to face the full wrath of the law.

"It is therefore important that the DA report the matter to the competent authorities instead of engaging in publicity gimmicks in Parliament."

The DA’s David Maynier‚ however‚ accused the ANC of defanging Parliament to protect President Jacob Zuma.

"The fact is that had an ad hoc committee been established it would have had extensive powers, including powers to summon any person and powers to require any person or institution to report to it, in order to investigate‚" Maynier said.

"However‚ the ANC closed ranks in a desperate effort to protect President Jacob Zuma‚ and the Gupta family‚ from any investigation by Parliament‚" said Maynier.

On Wednesday‚ Zwane ducked‚ dived and sidestepped questions about his links to the Gupta family and the statement on banks he had to retract.

He told that National Assembly that the DA’s Maynier had no right to ask him to resign over his statement‚ and said the matter lay with the Cabinet‚ not Parliament‚ and that Maynier had no jurisdiction to ask him the question.

TMG Digital