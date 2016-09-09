EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Gordhan says he just has a pension fund

FINANCE Minister Pravin Gordhan does not trade in shares and the only ones he owns are held on his behalf as part of his pension, he told Business Day on Thursday.

This means Gordhan is in the same position as all MPs including those of the EFF.

The Political Office Bearers Fund manages a defined contribution pension fund for MPs and members of the Cabinet.

This fund is invested in a variety of assets including domestic and international shares. The shares in the fund would almost certainly include Remgro.

Gordhan was responding to questions sparked by recent allegations made by EFF leader Julius Malema that the minister "has shares in all the companies you can think of".

Malema said at a briefing last week the minister’s investment in these shares was proof he "has been captured and is working for white monopoly capital".

"Pravin [Gordhan] has shares in all the companies you can think of, and then we are talking about state capture because the Guptas have captured [Mosebenzi] Zwane. We don’t speak about how the Ruperts and them have captured Pravin and white monopoly capital has captured [the] Treasury."

A ministerial aide said on Monday the finance minister had retirement savings "like any other responsible citizen".

These contributions were invested by fund managers at their discretion and the minister had no influence over how and where they were invested.

Gordhan has declared his assets and donations to Parliament’s committee on interests and ethics, as all MPs are required to do.

As part of their remuneration package, MPs are members of the Political Office Bearers Pension Fund. In terms of its investment strategy and structure as at 2011, 45% of its funds were invested in domestic shares managed by four fund managers: Investec, Oasis, Kagiso and Afena.

During an Open Book event in Cape Town on Thursday, when he gave an interview to Business Day, a relaxed Gordhan also said he was not above the law.

"But what have I done wrong?" he said referring to the furore surrounding the Hawks’ pursuit of him. "All the questions have been asked and all the questions have been answered. In every piece of correspondence of any substance between my lawyers and the prosecutors and the Hawks, there is a line that says, ‘Should you require any more information, you are happy to contact us’.

"They have not contacted us," Gordhan said. He referred to malicious intent in the context of the Hawks’ investigation.

Asked whether he expected to still be in the job to present the medium-term budget statement in October, Gordhan said he served at the pleasure of the president.